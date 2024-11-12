(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'The Songwriter Show' - A Global Hub of Songwriting and Inspiration is now airing on Reality Radio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calling all lovers, creators, and dreamers! The Songwriter Show , hosted by the versatile and dynamic Sarantos, continues its mission to spotlight up-and-coming songwriters from across the globe.Broadcast live on the award-winning Reality Radio, the show reaches an astounding 206 countries, giving independent musicians a to share their art, their stories, and their passion.Every Tuesday night at 9:30 PM CST, listeners tune in for insightful interviews with talented songwriters who range from emerging indie artists to Grammy-nominated stars.The show is streamed live on RealityRadio101 and is available for replay on major platforms like iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and over 30 more. Whether a songwriter or a fan, each episode dives into the creative process, personal stories, and the inspirations behind favorite songs.Sarantos, an established artist himself with over a decade of experience, is more than just a host. His genuine love for music and his curiosity about the stories behind the songs create a relaxed and enjoyable environment for his guests, making each interview feel like a deep, engaging conversation. "I want to connect with the artists on a personal level," says Sarantos. "This show is about giving them a voice and allowing them to inspire listeners around the world."The Songwriter Show has become a must-listen for music enthusiasts and professionals alike. Featuring diverse genres, the show welcomes not just songwriters, but also poets, actors, and other creatives. It provides a space for those who are passionate about their craft to be heard.About The Songwriter ShowThe Songwriter Show is syndicated across top platforms like iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, TuneIn, and Apple Podcasts. It is also available on devices including Amazon Alexa, Sonos, and Apple TV, ensuring a global reach across various apps and technologies. Whether tuning in on a smart speaker or an phone, The Songwriter Show is just a tap away.For more information about the show, booking as a guest, or becoming a sponsor, please visit:Links:iHeartRadio:Apple Podcasts:Spotify:

