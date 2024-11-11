Iran faces electricity shortage due to lack of fuel for power stations

(MENAFN) Iran is facing an electricity shortage due to a lack of for power stations, prompting authorities to implement a rationing plan. This plan, set to start Monday, will affect Tehran and other provinces, with electricity cuts scheduled for two-hour intervals between 9 am and 5 pm. The General Electricity Distribution Company cited limited supplies and a government decree to halt diesel usage in some power plants as the reasons for the outages. Diesel, known for contributing to pollution, has been banned in several stations to protect public health.



The electricity rationing will extend beyond Tehran, impacting regions such as Qom, Kerman, Gilan, and Ardabil. This measure follows growing concerns over the health risks posed by diesel fuel, which has been a source of pollution in Iranian cities. The government previously suspended the use of diesel in power plants in Arak, Isfahan, and Karaj to address these environmental concerns. However, this move has led to a strain on electricity generation capacity, contributing to the ongoing energy shortages.



Power outages in Iran, especially during summer, have sparked public discontent in recent years. In response, the government has introduced measures like reducing working hours in public institutions to conserve energy. These efforts, however, have been insufficient in alleviating the pressure on the country's power grid. The persistent energy crisis is compounded by the economic challenges Iran faces due to years of Western sanctions, which have weakened its economy and restricted access to essential resources.



Despite being one of the world's largest oil producers with substantial reserves, Iran's energy sector has struggled with infrastructure issues and fuel shortages. In light of the current crisis, Iranian Vice President for Environment, Sheena Ansari, is set to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan. This participation reflects Iran's ongoing commitment to addressing environmental issues amid its domestic energy challenges.

