Sudanese Medical Syndicate reports at least 73 individuals have died from an unidentified illness

(MENAFN) The Sudanese Medical Syndicate reported on Friday that at least 73 individuals have died from an unidentified illness in the town of Hilaliya, in the eastern Gezira province. A local witness revealed that three of his family members perished from the disease, which went undiagnosed for days until the affected residents sought help in areas with internet access.



The Doctors' Syndicate and other sources confirmed that many in the town are suffering from severe diarrhea, placing significant pressure on the local hospital. Satellite images from the Humanitarian Research Laboratory at Yale University show a concerning rise in the number of graves in the region.



In mid-October, the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported a surge in dengue fever cases, now totaling 2,024, with 9 deaths. The ministry also highlighted the spread of cholera, with 24,604 confirmed cases across 74 localities in 11 states, resulting in 699 deaths. New cholera infections continue to emerge, along with an additional 82 cases, including one fatality.



Both cholera and dengue fever have worsened the public health crisis in Sudan. While some states like Kassala and Khartoum have seen a decline in cholera cases, other areas like Gezira, Sennar, and White Nile are experiencing new outbreaks. Dengue fever remains a grave concern, causing complications like shock, internal bleeding, and organ failure, with rising fatalities.

