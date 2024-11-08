Maduro Regime Seeks Interpol Arrest For Exiled Venezuelan Opposition Leader

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a brazen move that underscores the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the Maduro has requested to issue a red alert for the arrest of Edmundo González Urrutia.



This development comes weeks after González, widely regarded as the legitimate winner of the July 28 presidential election, sought asylum in Spain.



The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, announced on October 24 that he had ratified the request for an Interpol red alert against González.



The charges include conspiracy, document forgery, and usurpation of functions, among others. These accusations stem from the opposition's publication of voting records that allegedly prove González's victory in the disputed election.



González, who has been in exile since September 7, responded to this latest attack on social media. He stated, "It is evident that this new and systematic attack is due to our work abroad."







The opposition leader continues to assert his legitimacy as Venezuela's rightful president, despite the Maduro regime's efforts to silence him.

Venezuela's Political Crisis

The international community has largely rejected the official election results declared by Venezuela's National Electoral Council, which claimed Maduro won with 51.95% of the votes.



The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution on September 20, recognizing González as Venezuela's legitimate president. Similarly, the United States and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Maduro's victory.



This political standoff has had severe consequences within Venezuela. Post-election protests resulted in 27 deaths and 192 injuries, with the government claiming to have arrested about 2,400 people.



Human rights organizations have reported widespread abuses, including arbitrary detentions and inhumane conditions for those arrested.



As the January 10, 2025, inauguration date approaches, the international community faces increasing pressure. There is a growing call for a definitive stance on Venezuela's political situation.



González has expressed his intention to return to Venezuela by this date, despite threats of imprisonment from high-ranking government officials.

