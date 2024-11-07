Managed Services Market Worth USD 511.03 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

The Managed Services Market is growing as businesses look for ways to optimize operations by outsourcing crucial IT functions, such as security, management, and infrastructure maintenance. Managed services providers bring deep expertise in areas like cloud technology, data management, and IT support, allowing organizations to give priority to their core operation while lowering operational risks and expenses. These services are essential for offering flexibility through scalable cloud solutions, improving system performance with smart analytics, automation tools, and smooth integration, and enhancing real-time data processing with high-capacity computing power to keep up with the fast-paced digital environment.





The managed VOIP segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by managed communication & collaboration service.

Managed Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services are important for modern communication, equipping organizations with a dependable, cost-effective means to conduct voice communications over the internet. VoIP, uses the internet for voice transmission, which substantially reduces traditional phone service expenses, making it a more economical alternative for businesses of all kinds. Moreover, VoIP increases communication flexibility by allowing organizations to expand their phone solutions on demand and interface with other collaboration technologies such as video conferencing, messaging applications, and virtual conference rooms.

Managed VoIP services simplify call routing by offering useful insights on call volumes, peak times, and geographical patterns. Businesses utilize this data to adjust call management strategies, assuring more effective routing and avoiding unnecessary expenditures such as long-distance rates. This strategy not only saves money, but it also enhances the whole communication experience. Also, features like call forwarding, voicemail-to-email, call recording, and virtual phone numbers promote productivity and keep teams connected particularly in remote or hybrid work conditions. These services make it simple to work together across sites, ensuring that information flows smoothly regardless of where employees are located.

Based on the managed network services, the managed WAN segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Managed wide area network (WAN) services are important to organizations which require a stable, secure infrastructure to link several locations. A wide-area network (WAN) connects numerous LANs to allow communication between sites such as branch offices and data centers. Managed WAN services deliver optimal data transfer by constantly altering routes depending on real-time network conditions, resulting in lower latency and rapid data transmission.

These services include developing and setting up WAN infrastructure depending on location, bandwidth needs, and connection types such as MPLS, Internet VPN, or SD-WAN. Traffic optimization techniques like as Quality of Service (QoS) and application-based routing prioritize vital data by assigning varying levels of priority, ensuring that high-priority applications, such as VoIP or video conferencing, obtain adequate bandwidth with minimal delay. This enables organizations to make better use of available bandwidth, decreasing congestion and increasing overall network efficiency. In addition, managed WAN services monitor network performance, resolving any faults and managing resources to ensure seamless operation. Encryption and firewalls are security methods that protect data privacy during transmission.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Managed Services Market in North America is on the growth trajectory due to several factors such as cloud computing adoption, need for digital transformation and the need for enterprises to improve IT infrastructure. Enterprises are outsourcing IT management services such as network management, data protection and maintenance of the infrastructure enabling them to focus on core business activities. Increased need for cyber security solutions, complexities of IT systems and the transition to hybrid modes of working are other important factors. Managed services are also being utilized by small and large players across the healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and retail industries for controlling expenses and increasing effectiveness while achieving compliance standards. Besides, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in managed services that is in addition to automation is also aiding the market in the active management of information technologies thus another factor that drives market expansion.

Recently there have been various developments in the market including Accenture's acquisition of Navisite, finalized on January 30, 2024, which adds around 1,500 employees to enhance its managed services capabilities. In January 2024, Frontier Communications became the first service provider in North America to implement Nile's network-as-a-service (NaaS) model, enabling customers to manage the network aspects without incurring large capital expenses beforehand. Additionally, in March 2024, SmartSource was included in CRN's MSP 500 list as an organization with unique and robust solutions for the market, while in May 2024, NTT DATA was chosen by Salesforce to optimize its software applications provision. In addition, BlueVoyant announced the partnership with or signed an exclusive agreement to work with EY US aimed at promoting availability of Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security solutions to end-users affirms their commitment to innovative security technology. The above trends are indicative of a strong growth for managed services, reflective of the prevailing digitalization trends across sectors in the region.

Top Key Companies in Managed Services Market:

Some of the significant managed services vendors include IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), TCS (India), Google (US), DXC Technology (US), Infosys (India), and Capgemini (France).

