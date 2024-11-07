Strategic Intelligence And Impact Of Artificial Intelligence On Your Business With Focus On GAI Threats And Opportunities
11/7/2024 10:46:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing (Fourth Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This executive briefing helps you understand the impact of artificial intelligence on your business. It focuses on generative AI and the threats and opportunities it poses to every business across every sector.
This fourth edition of our AI Executive Briefing focuses on the latest developments in the AI competitive landscape, generative AI enterprise adoption, AI chips, AI governance, sustainability, generative AI algorithms, and strategic partnerships.
The AI competitive landscape continues to evolve, with Google Gemini ranked as the LLM market leader by the analyst. Furthermore, the internet search market, dominated by Google, may experience disruption with OpenAI's pursuit of SearchGPT.
This report provides an overview of the large language model market as well as the latest in the AI chips space. It also includes an in-depth section on AI regulation and the analyst's AI governance framework.
Generative AI is likely to pose a threat to every business across every sector in the coming years. The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI becomes more accurate and is able to provide reliable factual advice. This new edition of our AI Executive Briefing focuses on the latest developments in the AI vendor landscape, AI chips, geopolitical tensions, AI governance, sustainability, and large language model (LLM) training trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Competitive Landscape Developments Generative AI Enterprise Adoption AI Technology Developments AI Governance Strategic Partnerships Appendices Glossary
Companies Featured
AMD Nvidia Microsoft Meta Google Amazon Mistral AI Hugging Face Anthropic OpenAI Groq Snap Rebellions Sapeon Korea Softbank Aehr Test Systems ZT Systems
