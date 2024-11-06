Global Times: China's Juncao Technology Transforms Lives In Fiji, Empowering Farmers To Escape Poverty And Fostering Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "China is willing to work together with relevant parties to continue contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, making

Juncao a 'grass of happiness' that benefits the people of many developing countries!"



Juncao is a major development cooperation project advocated and promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, benefiting numerous developing countries. Xi has long been concerned with international cooperation in Juncao technology and has highly praised the important positive role that this unique Chinese technology plays in international development cooperation.



Juncao is a hybrid grass developed by Chinese scientists after decades of research and experimentation. In 2009, Xi, then vice Chinese president, visited Fiji. Upon learning that the local area was unable to produce mushrooms, he recommended Juncao technology to Fijian leaders. In 2014, with the joint efforts of the leaders of China and Fiji, the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center was established. In 2023, the China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center was officially launched in Fiji. Over the last decade, through collaborative research, technical training, and demonstration promotion, Juncao technology has taken root and flourished in several Pacific Island Countries (PICs), including Fiji, bringing tangible benefits to the local people.

Ateleni Kaloumaira Vuinakelo, area field officer from Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, noted that many farmers in his country called Juncao as "grass of happiness" because it has helped many farmers escape poverty and improve their lives. The cooperation in Juncao not only cultivates agricultural talent in Fiji but also provides new ideas for ecological governance in PICs.

Golden key to prosperity

Rare, unexpected light rains showered

Nadi, Fiji, intensifying shortly after. The bumpy road leading to the China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center became even muddier, making driving more difficult. Local drivers even vowed to never take that route again under such road conditions.

During the bumpy ride, a slogan reading "Developing

Juncao industry to benefit all humankind" caught the reporters' eye. Turning a corner, the China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center appeared. The nourishing rain gave a more vibrant appearance: Lush Juncao fields, colorful edible Juncao, the roaring Juncao feed production warehouses, and well-fed pigs and sheep in their pens.

In the demonstration center was a dirt road nestled among the towering Juncao proudly referred to by the local technical experts as "Juncao Avenue." As the reporters walked along the avenue, Lin Xingsheng, team leader of the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center, explained, "We have organically combined three industries: Juncao, mushrooms, and animal husbandry, creating a modern agricultural science and technology park covering an area of 3 hectares, which integrates the 'plant-fungi-animal' cycle, as well as an approximately 10-hectare breeding base for Juncao seeds."

According to

Vuinakelo, Juncao technology has transformed the agricultural development landscape in Fiji. It not only allows for the cultivation of high-quality edible and medicinal mushrooms, but also serves as a high-quality feed production center, promoting the development of animal husbandry, which is viewed as the "golden key" for the people of Fiji to escape poverty and achieve prosperity.

"Six years ago, I came across an article in the newspaper about cultivating mushrooms with

Juncao. It immediately caught my attention. At the time, I thought this could be a highly profitable industry in the future," said Ashniel Chand, a former computer network maintenance engineer. To quickly master the Juncao cultivation techniques, he volunteered to go to the project site for training. A year later, with the support of Chinese experts and the local agriculture department, he started a mushroom-growing business using a container.

Chand cleverly integrates his technical knowledge into mushroom production. He created a smart microclimate within the container by installing an air conditioning unit, humidifier, and ventilation system to replicate the ideal conditions for mushroom growth. He also modified a cement mixer, doubling the efficiency of mixing the Juncao substrate, thus ensuring a steady supply of mushroom-growing material. "My container-based mushroom farm can produce mushrooms worth $1,500 to $2,000 each month. With further expansion, the earnings will be even more significant," Chand said confidently.

Under the careful guidance of Chinese experts, Fijians are gradually mastering techniques for cultivating seven types of edible mushrooms, including oyster mushrooms,

Ganoderma, and termite mushrooms, significantly boosting their income. "Ordinary farmers only need about 10 square meters of idle land around their homes to grow Juncao oyster mushrooms. By planting four batches a year, they can harvest nearly 1,200 kilograms of mushrooms, with total earnings estimated at up to 20,000 Fijian dollars ($8,818), which is far higher than the average annual income of local farmers," explains Su Ribai, an expert from the China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center.

Today, as

Juncao technology cooperation flourishes in Fiji, more than 600 farmers have joined the Juncao cultivation initiative, covering over 500 hectares. The China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center has become a vital base for developing the Juncao industry in PICs, helping more farmers like Chand to prosper through mushroom cultivation. They express sincere gratitude for the "prosperous mushrooms" and the "grass of happiness" from China. "Upon testing, we found that the soil salinity in this area was as high as 1.9 percent, with an average level of 1.67 percent. We then selected a highly salt-tolerant Juncao variety and conducted targeted trials. After four months of growth, the soil's salt content dropped significantly, down to around 0.3 percent," Lin explains.

A cure for soil erosion

The light drizzle continued to nourish the giant Juncao grass lining the "Juncao Avenue" of the center. Standing as tall as the average human, Lin explained the grass would continue growing at a rate of 5 to 8 centimeters per day in November.

Fiji's water system is well developed, with rivers like the

Rewa and Sigatoka providing vital irrigation water for agriculture. However, this abundance of water brings its own challenges. "We prosper from water, but we also suffer because of it," said Sant Kumar, a former agricultural staffer now running a hectare of farmland on the outskirts of Nadi. His land borders the Nadi River. During the rainy season, the rushing water carries sediment, constantly eroding the banks.

Bank erosion has become a major problem in Fiji's riparian areas. Vast amounts of fertile soil are lost, making the land increasingly barren exacerbated by water-caused soil erosion. This also severely damages the local ecosystem. "The government pours millions into river management each year, but with little success," Kumar lamented.

At a technical training session, Kumar learned about the giant [Juncao] grass extensive root system and its remarkable ability to stabilize soil. He decided to try planting it along his farm's riverbank on a trial basis. "It acts like a net, firmly securing the fertile soil," he said. Now, lush giant Juncao grass lines the riverbank, effectively preventing landslides.

"Giant

Juncao grass also brings extra economic benefits!" Kumar highlighted. During the interview, Kumar pointed to the mango trees lining the bank. "The soil, improved by Juncao [grass] is perfect for fruit cultivation. Combining Juncao with fruit trees has generated significant income," Kumar said. He also recommended that the local government can actively promote this sustainable model to achieve a win-win situation for both the economy and the ecology.

Statistics show that lands planted with

Juncao grass experience a 97.05 percent to 98.9 percent reduction in soil erosion compared to cornfields, and a decrease of around 80.0 percent to 90.9 percent in water loss. "Mushroom grass holds immense potential in ecological restoration and sustainable development," said Su. Its extensive root system makes it a "natural barrier" against soil erosion and a "good remedy" for land salinization.

Cultivate more talents

The China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center now serves multiple functions including production research, processing and promotion, training demonstrations, and technological education. It is capable of handling all aspects of fungi-grass cultivation, including breeding, planting, processing, production, storage, packaging, and sterilization.

In recent years, with the deepening cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, this "grass of happiness" has not only entered countless homes in Fiji, but has also helped a large number of local talents grow into the backbone of the

Juncao industry, injecting new vitality into the modernization of local agriculture.

Although Fiji has wild mushrooms, there was still a void in large-scale commercial cultivation, said

Praveen Chand, head of the vocational center of the Votualevu College, which serves as a collaborative demonstration base for the demonstration center.

Getting the local community to know about, accept, and participate in promoting

Juncao technology was quite a challenge at the beginning, he said. "We adopted a 'taste before you plant' approach."

"We distributed freshly picked

Juncao [mushrooms] for free to the trainees, and invited chefs to prepare various delicious Juncao dishes, allowing them to experience the taste and nutritional benefits of Juncao [mushrooms] firsthand," recalled Chand.

After several years of development,

Juncao technology has gained a strong reputation in Fiji, and the market is expanding rapidly. "Now, whenever our base enters the Juncao harvest season, the first customers are often our trainees. They not only eagerly purchase Juncao [mushrooms], but also actively recommend them to their friends and family," said Chand. "This positive cycle provides strong support for the sustainable development of Juncao industry."

At the demonstration center, a

Juncao production line with an annual output of 300 tons caught people's attention. The facility is equipped with advanced technology, including automatic mixers, bagging machines, boilers, vacuum pressure sterilizers, sterile inoculation lines, and environmentally controlled cultivation and Juncao production systems. Upon entering the workshop, the sound of machinery filled the air as several local workers fed bundles of Juncao into the machines for grinding, followed by mixing and bagging - all done seamlessly.

The collaboration between China and Fiji in

Juncao technology vividly illustrates China's commitment to "teaching people to fish." To date, over 50 training sessions have been successfully held in Fiji, training more than 2,700 local technical personnel in Juncao cultivation.

Experts from the project team frequently venture into remote and rugged areas to provide demonstration planting and technical guidance. A large number of trainees have gained practical skills in mixing materials, cooking

Juncao dishes, and soil-covered cultivation of oyster mushrooms.

Lin said they had also set up vivid "Juncao classes" for over 1,000 local primary and secondary school students to spark their interest in the innovative achievements of Juncao technology. "Additionally, we have sent 77 Fijian personnel to China for further study and training in this tech," he added. "We also held the first Juncao technology training course, which cultivated 34 key technical personnel from 11 PICs."

Chand is one of the Fijian talents to study advanced Juncao cultivation technology in China, and later established partnerships with Chinese suppliers. After returning to Fiji, he successfully set up the country's first 42-meter-long Juncao seedling room at his school.

Juncao cultivation is a true reflection of the collaboration between China and other developing countries for mutual development and revitalization, said Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian. As a demonstration project of South-South cooperation, Juncao cultivation technology has been promoted in 106 countries and regions worldwide, contributing to 13 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations and providing Chinese wisdom and solutions for poverty alleviation and ecological protection in many countries.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED