Three Months Of Kursk Operation: Zelensky Receives Report From Syrskyi On Battlefield Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with Prime Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The President said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, there have been a lot of meetings focused specifically on the results we have now and those we can achieve. With the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, we had a meeting about our ongoing work and key resilience issues. I also spoke with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, about the actions of both the legislative and executive branches of Government. I also held a meeting with Oleksandr Kamyshin to discuss the performance of our defense industry, our supplies to the front, and the promising things that can be done to strengthen Ukraine's positions. Of course, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. The front and the implementation of decisions that can support our warriors on the contact line,” Zelensky said.

He recalled that today marks the third month of the Kursk operation.

Zelensky thanked all Ukrainian warriors, all units carrying out combat missions in the Kursk region.

“And this is our contribution to ensuring that everyone in the world sees: Ukraine can change the course of this war to make those responsible for the war feel real pressure. True peace is only achieved by those who are truly brave,” Zelensky said.

Photo: President's Office