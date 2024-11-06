Abdallat: Jordan Submits Fourth Periodic Report To UN Committee Against Torture In Geneva

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- Jordan presented its fourth periodic report to the United Nations Committee Against Torture in Geneva on Wednesday, as part of its commitment to strengthening human rights frameworks and upholding the Against Torture.The report reflects Jordan's continued dedication to respecting individual rights and safeguarding human dignity.Dr. Khalil Al-Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit at the Prime Minister's Office, represented Jordan in the session alongside Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Akram Al-Harashah, and the Head of the Jordanian Delegation, Ambassador Saja Majali.Dr. Al-Abdallat reaffirmed that, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Jordan is making steady progress in enhancing its human rights system and collaborating with international mechanisms to implement recommendations.Dr. Al-Abdallat highlighted the government's enactment of legislation and policies to fulfill its international commitments, particularly the recommendations from the Universal Periodic Review on Human Rights.Recent legal reforms include amendments to the Jordanian Constitution, the Political Parties Law, the Election Law, and the enactment of the Child Rights Law, collectively advancing Jordan's reform agenda.He emphasized Jordan's firm stance against all forms of torture and its commitment to combating it through legal, judicial, and administrative frameworks.Significant steps have been taken to strengthen related legal frameworks, including amendments to the Penal Code, which now prescribes harsher penalties for torture-related offenses.The report also noted updates to the Penal Code, which increased the minimum sentence for torture-related misdemeanors from three months to one year, with more severe penalties for cases resulting in injury or serious harm.Moreover, the revised law eliminates mitigating circumstances and prohibits sentence suspension in torture cases.Further measures include the issuance of a "Code of Practices for Detention Procedures," which was distributed across Public Security units.This code mandates that detained individuals may immediately notify family members of their location upon detention, and lawyers are granted the right to contact and represent their clients under the law.In partnership with the Jordanian Bar Association, Public Security also facilitates independent medical examinations for detainees when health issues arise or upon request, ensuring no detainee enters a detention facility without health verification.Public Security has conducted extensive training programs on human rights in cooperation with the Prime Ministry's Human Rights Unit, the National Center for Human Rights, and civil society organizations.A dedicated Human Rights Training Center was established to offer regional training services and integrate human rights principles into mandatory examination requirements for officer promotions.Dr. Al-Abdallat also noted the creation of the Legal Aid Directorate within the Ministry of Justice, which provides legal assistance to financially disadvantaged individuals in criminal cases to ensure fair trials, as per the recommendations of the Royal Committee for Judicial Development.Regarding protections for women and children, Al-Abdallat reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to providing comprehensive police, judicial, social, and health services to victims of domestic violence, with court proceedings conducted with urgency and confidentiality.The state has also implemented teleconferencing systems to protect minors involved in family violence cases.Jordan's anti-human trafficking law was commended for offering greater protection to victims, including specialized courts and a dedicated fund to support and compensate those affected. Reforms align with international developments, enhancing protections for victims and strengthening penalties against traffickers.On refugee issues, Al-Abdallat noted that Jordan is one of the world's largest refugee hosts relative to population size, currently providing protection and support to refugees from 57 nationalities, who comprise 31% of Jordan's population.Jordan upholds voluntary, safe, and dignified repatriation, working closely with UN agencies to provide essential services, and its updated 2014 agreement with UNHCR guarantees non-refoulement for refugees facing threats to their safety.Dr. Al-Abdallat affirmed Jordan's adherence to human rights principles in all areas, balancing national obligations with international standards to enhance the well-being of all residents.The Jordanian delegation to the UN review, held from November 6-7, includes a team of experts and representatives from various official entities who prepared the report with a focus on transparency and accountability.