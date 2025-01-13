Deadlock Ends On Singhpora Vailoo Tunnel Project

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ceremony, several dignitaries shared their perspectives on the ongoing and future development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister UT of J&K, Omar Abdullah began by honoring the victims of a terrorist attack near the Z-Morh Tunnel project site last year, paying tribute to their sacrifices. P.M Narendra Modi underscored the significance of infrastructure projects in the region's development. He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is transforming into a hub for tunnels, bridges, and ropeways, with projects like the world's highest tunnel, railroad bridge, and rail lines being constructed. PM Modi expressed his desire to see Jammu and Kashmir as a“beautiful and prosperous” region, referring to it as the“Crown of the Country.”

In his speech, Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the newly completed Sonamarg Tunnel, which was built at a remarkable cost of ₹2,717 crore. He emphasized that the tunnel not only reduces travel distances but also ensures all-weather connectivity for the region. Gadkari also highlighted several major infrastructure projects that are either underway or in the pipeline, including the Shankaracharya Ropeway in Srinagar, a modern bus stand in Jammu, and various tunnels along NH-44. These projects, along with initiatives like the Srinagar Ring Road, Jammu Ring Road, and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, aim to bolster the region's connectivity.

Many newspapers have failed to fully quote Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks about the infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. While they reported on his discussion about ongoing and future developments, they overlooked a crucial part of his speech regarding specific road corridors. Gadkari began by mentioning the various road corridors currently under execution, including the Khanabal-Anantnag-Chenani corridor on NH-244. He indirectly referred to five upcoming tunnels planned for this corridor, including the Sudhmahadev Twin Tube Tunnels and the Singhpora Vailoo Twin Tube Tunnel. The only operational tunnel on NH-244 at present is the bidirectional Khelani Tunnel in Doda.

The Singhpora Vailoo Tunnel Project was quoted by TLL-Evrascon JV at a 26% lower price than the tendered cost. This ambitious project involves the construction of a twin-tube tunnel spanning 10.3 km, along with an approach road of 13 km on the Anantnag side and 18 km on the Kishtwar side. The estimated cost of the project at that time was ₹ 3500 Cr. Following its initial tender in 2023, the project faced cancellation in 2024 for unspecified reasons leaving its future uncertain. However, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks today and the positive developments on the Parivesh Portal, it appears that the deadlock has been resolved. According to the Parivesh Portal, the first stage of forest land clearance has already been granted by the end of 2024, while the second stage approval is expected by the end of February 2025. The tendering process will begin in March 2025 with construction slated to start by June 2025 as told by the minister in his Sonamarg speech. Earlier last month, Mian Altaf, the Member of Parliament for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, also indicated that the stalled Singhpora Vailoo Tunnel Project would be resuming soon following discussions with NHIDCL officials in Delhi, he confirmed that steps are being taken to restart the project. These combined updates point toward a positive future for this vital infrastructure project.

The Singhpora Vailoo Tunnel and other projects along this corridor will provide significant benefits to the people of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley, especially by bypassing the treacherous Sinthan Top route, which frequently remains closed due to heavy snow in winter. The successful completion of these tunnels will improve all-weather connectivity, reduce travel times, and enhance the region's infrastructure.



The author is researcher planning and contracts

