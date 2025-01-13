Kang Sings Lift Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Title
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh – Defending champions Kang Sings successfully retained their Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League title in the men's category on Monday, overpowering last year's runners-up, Changthang Shans, with a commanding 5-2 victory.
Captain Mushtaq Ahmed and Stanzin Angchok led from the front, each scoring twice to help their team secure back-to-back championships.
The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2, organised in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, concluded with a grand closing ceremony packed to capacity at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium.
The 10-day tournament, which featured 30 fiercely competitive matches, concluded with a grand finale that highlighted the growing popularity of Ice Hockey in Ladakh.
The winners were awarded the coveted championship trophy along with a cash prize of INR 2.5 Lakhs, while the runners-up received a trophy and a cash prize of INR 1.5 Lakhs.
|
