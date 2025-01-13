Kang Sings Lift Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Title

Captain Mushtaq Ahmed and Stanzin Angchok led from the front, each scoring twice to help their team secure back-to-back championships.

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2, organised in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, concluded with a grand closing ceremony packed to capacity at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium.

The 10-day tournament, which featured 30 fiercely competitive matches, concluded with a grand finale that highlighted the growing popularity of Ice Hockey in Ladakh.

The winners were awarded the coveted championship trophy along with a cash prize of INR 2.5 Lakhs, while the runners-up received a trophy and a cash prize of INR 1.5 Lakhs.

