J&K Becoming Hub Of Tunnels & Bridges: PM

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg located in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the world is in awe after witnessing the marvellous engineering of the Chenab Bridge.



PM Modi said,“Our Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, bridges and ropeways. The highest tunnel in the world is being built here. The highest railroad bridge in the world is being built here. The highest rail lines in the world are being built here. The world is in awe after seeing the engineering of the Chenab Bridge.”

Asserting that Kashmir is the crown of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to make it even more beautiful.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Z-Morh Tunnel here in Central Kashmir PM Modi said,“Kashmir is the crown of India, and I want this crown to become even more beautiful,” PM Modi said.

“The dream of a developed India will be realized when its crown, Kashmir, is adorned with the jewels of progress,” he added.

PM Modi expressed his desire for Kashmir to become even more beautiful and prosperous.“The continuous support from the youth, elders, and children of the region has helped me to build Naya Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are working diligently to turn their dreams into reality, contributing to the progress of the region and the nation.

He said that the Z-Morh Tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, will prove to be a game changer.“This tunnel is not just a piece of infrastructure; it is a game changer that will boost tourism and provide new opportunities for the people,” said PM Modi.

He noted that his government began the construction of this tunnel in 2015 and completed it within its tenure, staying true to its policy of inaugurating what it starts.

The Prime Minister spoke about the recent foundation stone laying of the Jammu Rail Division. He remarked that this was a long-standing demand of the people. He said the Sonamarg Tunnel was a long-standing demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.“This tunnel will significantly ease the lives of people in Sonamarg, Kargil, and Leh. It will reduce the difficulties faced during avalanches, heavy snowfall and landslides, which often led to road closures,” PM Modi said, adding,“The tunnel will improve access to major hospitals and ensure the availability of essential supplies, thereby reducing the challenges faced by the residents.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the progress on the Zojila Tunnel, which will further enhance connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

He paid rich tributes to the seven individuals of the Z-Morh Tunnel project who lost their lives in a terror attack in Gagangeer in October last year.“Despite being targeted, workers remained steadfast on their resolve to complete this important project.”



He praised the construction workers for their commitment and sincerity.

Hailing the beautiful snow-covered mountains and the delightful weather, PM Modi said that his eagerness to visit Jammu & Kashmir increased after seeing the recent pictures shared by the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir on social media.

The Prime Minister reminisced about his earlier days when he frequently visited the region while working for his party.

He mentioned spending considerable time in areas like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Ganderbal, and Baramulla, often walking for hours and covering several kilometers.

He added that despite the heavy snowfall, the warmth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir made the cold unnoticeable.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenging 40-day period of Chillaikalan in Kashmir and praised the resilience of the people.

He highlighted that this season brings new opportunities for tourist destinations like Sonamarg, attracting visitors from across the country who enjoy the hospitality of the people of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that numerous road and rail connectivity projects are set to be completed in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

He mentioned another major connectivity project underway nearby and noted the excitement surrounding the upcoming rail connection to Kashmir.

The Prime Minister highlighted the development of new roads, railways, hospitals, and colleges as part of the new Jammu and Kashmir.

He detailed the transformative projects undertaken in J&K, including Rs 42,000 crore worth of road connectivity projects, 14 tunnels under construction, and the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River.

The Prime Minister mentioned several key projects, including the cable bridge enhancing Kashmir's railway connectivity, the Zojila, Chenani Nashri, and Sonamarg tunnel projects, and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the schemes for the Shankaracharya Temple, Shivkhori, and Baltal-Amarnath ropeways, as well as the Katra-Delhi expressway.

Emphasising the extensive infrastructure development from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, high bridges, and ropeways, with some of the world's highest tunnels and highest rail-road bridges being constructed here.

Tourism Boom In J&K

PM Modi emphasized on tourism thriving in Jammu and Kashmir.“In 2024, more than 2 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, with Sonamarg seeing a sixfold increase in tourists over the past ten years”, noted PM Modi.

He emphasized that this growth has benefited local businesses, including hotels, homestays, dhabas, clothing shops, and taxi services.

He underlined the significant contribution of the tourism sector to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.“The improved connectivity will allow tourists to reach previously untouched and unexplored areas of J&K.” he said.

He noted the peace and progress achieved in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade has benefited the tourism sector.

He said,“Kashmir has regained its identity as the paradise on earth. Lal Chowk remains vibrant even during the night.”

“Jammu and Kashmir of the 21st century is scripting a new chapter of development. It's leaving behind the difficult days of the past. People now enjoy ice cream at Lal Chowk even at night, and the area remains lively,” the Prime Minister said.

He praised the local artists for transforming Polo View Market into a new habitat center, with musicians, artists, and singers frequently performing there.

The Prime Minister observed that people in Srinagar now comfortably watch movies with their families in cinema halls and shop with ease.

He emphasized that such significant changes cannot be achieved by the government alone and credited the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy and securing their future.

