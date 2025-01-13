Regulating Diagnostic Tests- J&K Health Dept Forms Panel
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The health & Medical Education Department has constituted a committee for regulating and standardising the quality and rates of diagnostic tests and pathological examinations done in private laboratories across Jammu and Kashmir.
As per an order issued by H&ME Department, Principal GMC Srinagar will be the chairperson of the committee.
The members of the committee include HOD Pathology GMC, Srinagar, HOD Pathology, GMC, Jammu, HOD Microbiology GMC, Jammu, HOD Biochemistry, (JVC Medical College), Bemina, HOD Radiology, GMC Udhampur and Director Health Services, Kashmir.
“The committee shall have the mandate to frame pricing of diagnostic tests/pathological examinations by way of measuring the impact of the cost of medical equipment, instruments and patent procurements to make these examinations affordable and accessible,” the order states.
The committee shall be serviced by Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) and shall submit its recommendation to the Administrative Department within a month from the date of issuance of this order.
