AJKMF Holds Ice Climbing Workshop In Pahalgam
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A two-day Ice Climbing workshop was recently0 organised by the All J&K Mountaineering Foundation at Pahalgam. The workshop attracted 15 enthusiastic climbers from
different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, offering them a rare chance to engage in ice climbing, a challenging and technical sport.
ADVERTISEMENT
Throughout the workshop, participants were introduced to various ice climbing techniques, such as proper use of ice axes, crampons, and the essential safety protocols involved in ascending frozen surfaces. Experienced trainers and instructors led the sessions, providing expert guidance on the fundamentals of ice climbing, including rope handling, belaying, and emergency rescue techniques.
ADVERTISEMENT
The practical sessions were held in Pahalgam's winter terrain, which offered the perfect backdrop for the participants to practice their skills in real-world conditions. The rugged ice formations and snow-covered landscapes of the area proved to be an excellent learning environment, enhancing the experience for all involved.
In addition to the technical training, the workshop emphasized the importance of teamwork, trust, and discipline-key elements of mountaineering. By the end of the workshop, participants not only gained confidence in their abilities but also formed lasting bonds with fellow climbers from different parts of the region.
Read Also
SnowShoe Run Held In Srinagar
IUST Shines In National Adventure Training In Himachal's Kullu
This initiative by the All–Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation is part of a broader effort to foster adventure sports in the region, attract tourism, and offer locals opportunities to develop skills that can benefit both personal and professional growth.
By providing the necessary skills, mentorship, and exposure, the workshop has contributed to building a community of skilled ice climbers, capable of undertaking challenging expeditions in the future.
With more events like this, the All Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation is playing a vital role in positioning the region as a global adventure sports destination. The event also showcased the immense potential for adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109086403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.