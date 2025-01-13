AJKMF Holds Ice Climbing Workshop In Pahalgam

different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, offering them a rare chance to engage in ice climbing, a challenging and technical sport.

Throughout the workshop, participants were introduced to various ice climbing techniques, such as proper use of ice axes, crampons, and the essential safety protocols involved in ascending frozen surfaces. Experienced trainers and instructors led the sessions, providing expert guidance on the fundamentals of ice climbing, including rope handling, belaying, and emergency rescue techniques.

The practical sessions were held in Pahalgam's winter terrain, which offered the perfect backdrop for the participants to practice their skills in real-world conditions. The rugged ice formations and snow-covered landscapes of the area proved to be an excellent learning environment, enhancing the experience for all involved.

In addition to the technical training, the workshop emphasized the importance of teamwork, trust, and discipline-key elements of mountaineering. By the end of the workshop, participants not only gained confidence in their abilities but also formed lasting bonds with fellow climbers from different parts of the region.

This initiative by the All–Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation is part of a broader effort to foster adventure sports in the region, attract tourism, and offer locals opportunities to develop skills that can benefit both personal and professional growth.

By providing the necessary skills, mentorship, and exposure, the workshop has contributed to building a community of skilled ice climbers, capable of undertaking challenging expeditions in the future.

With more events like this, the All Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation is playing a vital role in positioning the region as a global adventure sports destination. The event also showcased the immense potential for adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

