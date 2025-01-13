Snow Likely At Kashmir Higher Reaches
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The weather in the valley will be mostly cloudy but dry till January 18 with a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 15 and 16, the meteorological department said.
Minimum temperatures dropped across Kashmir as the skies cleared up with Pahalgam being the coldest place in the valley at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Monday.
The valley is likely to witness mainly dry weather over the next few days, it said.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, down from the previous night's minus 3 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
North Kashmir's tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, down from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the night before.
The minimum temperature was minus 6.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Konibal in Pampore town, minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.
