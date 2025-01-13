Real Kashmir Returns Home, Faces Sreenidi At TRC Today
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – After a gap of over a month, the 2024-25 I-League matches are once again being played in Kashmir, with Real Kashmir FC set to face Sreenidi Deccan FC on Tuesday at the TRC Ground here. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM.
The Snow Leopards last played on their home ground on December 9, after which the team competed in three matches across various parts of the country. They lost two and drew one in the process.
Now, the team is excited to return to their home turf and take on Sreenidi Deccan on Tuesday.
Addressing a pre-match press conference on Monday, Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmad expressed enthusiasm about playing in front of the home crowd.
“Fans are our strength. We hope people will come in large numbers to support their home team. We aim not to disappoint them,” he said.
Regarding the upcoming match, he said the team is prepared to face Sreenidi Deccan.
“Sreenidi Deccan is a strong team. Although we didn't get much time to prepare as we returned to Kashmir just a day ago, adapting to the colder weather is a challenge. However, as professional footballers, we must face and overcome these challenges,” he said.
When asked about the team's struggles in the recent away matches, he explained,“Unfortunately, we lost two matches, and one ended in a draw. We dominated these games but couldn't convert our chances into goals.”
RKFC midfielder Lalramdinsanga Ralte also spoke to the media, expressing his excitement about being part of the team. Sreenidi Deccan FC assistant coach Ishant Singh and player Mohammad Sajid Dhot also addressed the press.
Real Kashmir is the only club from J&K participating in the I-League and is owned by Arshad Shawl.
