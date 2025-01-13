عربي


J&K Bank Enters Christmas Gold Cup Final

1/13/2025 7:04:21 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank XI entered the finals of 18th Christmas Gold Cup footballtournament 2024-25 on Monday with a thumping 5-0 win over Young Hero FC at Mini Stadium Parade Ground in Jammu.

The tournament is being organised by All J&K Sports & Cultural Welfare Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and J&K Football Association.

Monday's matchup was the first semi-final of the competition and saw J&K Bank XI dismantle Young Hero FC. Gautam Mehra opened the scoring in the 45th minute of the first half, before Adnan Ayoub made it 2-0 in the 48th.

The second half of the match saw captain Aakif Reshi score a brace in the 50th and 56th minute. Furqaan also scored in the 54th to round out a comprehensive win.

In the second semi-final on Tuesday, J&K Police XI will lock horns with Shaheen FC at 3:00 PM.

