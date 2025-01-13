What JKBOSE Can Learn From CBSE: A Conspectus For Progressive Education

ADVERTISEMENT

A basic difference between CBSE and JKBOSE is the activity-oriented education. The courses in CBSE provide for practical activities, project works, and experiments to allow students to learn things based on what they see and do, instead of just on memory. For example: CBSE has such a science lesson with experiments in a laboratory, group discussion, and field trips.

More or less, it could also facilitate such activities in JKBOSE – facilitating more interactive talk sessions in classrooms, like:

Science fairs, exhibitions that would be mainly directed towards developing an atmosphere lively.

Group activities in subjects such as social studies to promote teamwork.



Integration of art and craft with drama for enhanced creative expression.

Pictorial Representations, Engaging Books, and Better Paper Quality

All textbooks under CBSE make proper and most effective use of colourful illustrations, charts, and infographics that greatly help in simplifying complex concepts learned by students. All these use pictures, diagrams, and infographics are essential to developing a strong and high learning perception and retention and are particularly essential for younger learners.

Always open-ended enough to show such shortcomings, JKBOSE books are never short of such lascivious riches. JKBOSE could have better-designed textbooks by adding colorful illustrations, stepwise diagrams, and story-based visuals. More importantly, bringing creative furniture layout and catchy designs could make textbooks tools for poorly equipped wonders and incitement among students.

Another important parameter is the quality of paper in which textbooks are made. Most CBSE books have suited good quality and durable paper, which will be long-lasting and ensure a better reading experience. JKBOSE can also upgrade their books paper-wise in a way that makes them much more durable against wear and tear in the region, where students handle them in conditions that are less than ideal.

Well designed, visually attractive, and long-lasting books can make the study effective, yet learning can be more enjoyable, hence deepening a lock in between the student and their studies.

A Holistic Approach Towards Development

In addition to academics, the CBSE also focuses on a number of co-curricular activities such as sports, yoga, music, and dance. These ensure the development of relevant life skills, emotional intelligence, and physical fitness in students.

JKBOSE should include an organized framework into its co-curricular programs. The events like debates, cultural programs, sports meets should mandatory for the annual happenings to allow every student to showcase talent.

Teacher Training and Development

Training of teachers is another point on which CBSE pinches money as it needs to make teachers use the modern-day teaching tools and methodologies. Workshops, online courses, certifications are usually organized for all CBSE-affiliated schools.

Similarly, JKBOSE needs to prioritize this teacher training agenda to improve the quality of teaching through digital literacy, creative pedagogical strategies, and classroom management.

Digital Integration

All CBSE schools have smart classrooms, online learning formats, and digital tools offering education at all levels. JKBOSE must cross this digital divide, providing e-learning modules to reach even the most remote areas with quality education.

Localized Curriculum with Global Vision

CBSE did consume international perspectives in its curriculum, but it comprises notions of regional diversity. It must be defined by JKBOSE to have a curriculum that is not only culturally infused in Jammu and Kashmir but also fills students with global skills for competition.

Conclusion

There is really no alternative to adopting the best practices of CBSE to humanize and offer more flexibility, accessibility, and student-centric education. Change is the first custodial step towards preparing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to be empowered in the skills and knowledge vital for survival in the 21st century. Education today depends on innovation and adaptability, and now is the time for transformation.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author has completed her masters in English literature from central University of Kashmir and is currently an educator

