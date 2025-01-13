J & K 2Nd Runner-Up At National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:20 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship 2024-25 concluded Monday at New Indoor Stadium, MA Stadium here, with Maharashtra securing the championship title, followed by Gujarat in second place and the host team, J&K, finishing as the 2nd runner-up.
The championship, organised by the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Gymnastics Federation of India and the Gymnastics Association of Jammu & Kashmir, witnessed participation from over 500 athletes and officials representing 20 states, union territories, and boards.
The event also brought significant recognition to J&K as two of its gymnasts, Rudraksh Khanna and Riya Sharma, were selected for the prestigious FIG Suzuki World Cup.
Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez expressed pride in the achievements of the J&K team and the successful hosting of the championship.
Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, while distributing the awards, praised the performance of J&K athletes and their coaches.
