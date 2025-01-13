عربي


'JKB's Performance Improved In Last 4 Yrs'

1/13/2025 7:04:32 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the improved performance of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, with its business growing from Rs1.6 lakh crore to Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the past four years.

He remarked that the bank's increased capacity to provide loans benefits the youth, farmers, orchardists, shopkeepers, and entrepreneurs in the region.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister assured the people that he will support them unflinchingly in all their endeavours and extended his heartfelt congratulations to every family in Jammu and Kashmir for the development projects.

