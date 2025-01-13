'JKB's Performance Improved In Last 4 Yrs'
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:32 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the improved performance of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, with its business growing from Rs1.6 lakh crore to Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the past four years.
He remarked that the bank's increased capacity to provide loans benefits the youth, farmers, orchardists, shopkeepers, and entrepreneurs in the region.
ADVERTISEMENT
Concluding his address, the Prime Minister assured the people that he will support them unflinchingly in all their endeavours and extended his heartfelt congratulations to every family in Jammu and Kashmir for the development projects.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Quick Settlement Of Insurance Claims Brings Relief To Families Of J&K Bank Customers
CGM NABARD Calls On J&K Bank MD & CEO
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109086409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.