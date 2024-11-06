Video Surveillance Market Worth $88.71 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the video surveillance

as urbanization and infrastructure in the region are rapidly expanding. The vast growth of smart city projects and public systems, as well as development in industrial zones in countries like China, India, and Japan, is definitely contributing to this emerging demand for video surveillance solutions. The increasing crime rate is also a driver for the market. The increasingly popular technologies in the Asia Pacific, including AI-based video analytics and cloud-based surveillance, are also supported by favorable policies and government initiatives. The importance is that security cameras and video surveillance systems from China occupy a significant share in the production and deployment of security cameras and video surveillance systems globally, and this significantly contributes to Asia's overall domination in this field. Further, the increase in smart home security and demand for surveillance in the commercial sector, including retail, banking, and manufacturing, is fueling market growth further. Altogether, these factors make Asia Pacific a key region for video surveillance solutions.

Key Players

The video surveillance companies

includes major Tier I and II players like Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany) and others. These players have a strong market presence in advanced packaging across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market

Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:



AI in Video Surveillance Market

Size by Hardware (AI Cameras, Monitors, Storage Devices, Servers), Software (AI Video Management Software, AI-Driven Video Analytics), Service (VSaaS), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028

Video Analytics Market

by Offering, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, and Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model, Type, Vertical (Critical Infrastructure, Government & Defense, and Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight: ResearchInsight/video-surveillance-market

Content Source: PressReleases/global-video-surveillance-market

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED