Infinigate And Sonicwall Expand Partnership Across Eastern Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) SonicWall and Infinigate extend their successful collaboration to cover the Eastern European region, including Balkan countries.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – November 6, 2024: The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, and SonicWall , a leading cybersecurity innovator and partner-first company, are extending their partnership across Eastern Europe1.

Infinigate will distribute SonicWall's entire advanced portfolio of network and endpoint security, Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) and Managed Security Services (MSS) offering channel partners effective solutions to meet the ever-evolving requirements of a broad customer base – from SMB through to enterprise organisations.

Spencer Starkey, Executive Vice President at SonicWall said:“The Eastern European market presents a strong opportunity for growth and Infinigate, in view of our long-standing successful collaboration and their reach and experience in this geographical area, is absolutely the right distribution partner for us. Being a channel-first organisation, we value Infinigate's specialist focus and their technical and market knowledge.”

Protecting your business from escalating cyber-attacks has become a priority, as illustrated in Sonic Wall's 2024 Mid-Year Cyber-Threat Report . Ransomware is on the rise in the Americas, while EMEA

is pulling the global numbers down, suggesting improved cybersecurity measures and law enforcement interventions are having a positive impact.

“We are delighted to build on our long-standing success with SonicWall and leverage the full potential of this growing region, where cybersecurity is high on the agenda, as illustrated by the NIS2 readiness statistics,” said Denis Ferrand Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at Infinigate Group and Managing Director of Infinigate Cloud.“As a leading Managed Security Services Distributor, we value SonicWall's range of managed security services that considerably strengthen our offering in the region,” he added.

Doru Manea, RVP East at Infinigate commented: Doru Manea, RVP East at Infinigate, commented:“Bringing SonicWall into our regional portfolio strengthens our ability to support our channel partners across Eastern Europe. With SonicWall's expertise in cybersecurity, we can better equip our partners to meet the security needs of businesses in this market. Our channel reach and the strong cybersecurity culture in the region are a solid basis for our shared success”

# # #



About Infinigate

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization-enterprise, government agencies and SMBs-around the world. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.