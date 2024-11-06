Jordanian Pavilion Draws International Interest At Dubai's Gulfood Manufacturing Expo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- Jordan's food and packaging industries are drawing notable attention at the ongoing Gulfood in Dubai, where 25 Jordanian companies are showcasing their latest innovations.Organized by the Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA), the Jordanian pavilion is part of the three-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which features over 2,500 brands from 72 countries and serves as a key for global trade connections.The JEA's Chairman, Senator Ahmad Khudari, expressed optimism about the pavilion's impact, emphasizing that Jordan's participation highlights the country's expertise in food packaging, additives, and raw materials."This is our tenth consecutive year at Gulfood Manufacturing, and the strong turnout at the Jordanian pavilion signals the growing interest in our industry," Khudari said.Spanning 433 square meters, the pavilion showcases an array of Jordanian companies specializing in sustainable packaging solutions, from cardboard and metal containers to food-grade materials, with additional support from the Amman Chamber of Industry.For Jordanian businesses, the expo is an opportunity to build strategic partnerships and secure export deals with distributors, suppliers, and importers from around the world.The event offers companies a valuable platform to boost competitiveness and secure entry into new international markets.Halim Abu Rahmeh, Director General of the JEA, highlighted the sector's alignment with King Abdullah II's vision of achieving food security and economic self-reliance.Abu Rahmeh noted that Gulfood Manufacturing provides Jordanian companies with opportunities to secure investments and build relationships that support Jordan's export goals and strengthen its position in regional and global markets.With continued support for Jordanian participation in international exhibitions, the JEA aims to grow Jordan's export economy and elevate its standing in the global food production and packaging industries.