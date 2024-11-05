Celebrity Dog “Swaggy Wolfdog” Refuses Candidate Endorsement, Launches Petition To End Pet Fees For Renters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swaggy Wolfdog, the celebrity husky with over 10 million followers, has issued a challenge to 2024 presidential candidates Donald and Kamala Harris: unless they pledge to help eliminate pet fees and deposits for renters, they won't get his endorsement. Known for his photos with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, Swaggy alongside his foundation, Life of Miracles has taken to social to rally pet owners against what he calls an unnecessary barrier.

Swaggy's post on X drew massive support, with fans echoing his call to end costly pet fees for renters. Taking his advocacy further, Swaggy has launched a petition aimed at building public support and urging lawmakers to act.“Pets are the backbone of America,” Swaggy's team shared,“and Swaggy won't back any candidate who doesn't stand up for pet parents.”

Beyond his celebrity status, Swaggy has channeled his influence into a commitment to pet welfare. As president of the Life of Miracles Foundation, Swaggy and his team work to rescue abandoned animals, particularly in Mexico, while advocating for policy changes to make pet ownership more affordable.

For updates on Swaggy's campaign, information on signing the petition, or story opportunities, please contact Live of Miracles.

About Swaggy Wolfdog

Swaggy Wolfdog is a social media sensation with over 10 million followers. Known for his viral moments with stars like Taylor Swift and Big Sean, Swaggy has become a global icon. As the face of the Life of Miracles Foundation , he advocates for pet welfare and inspires pet owners worldwide. For more check out Swaggy on Twitter / X .

Attachment

Swaggy's Official Stance on The Election

CONTACT: Life of Miracles ...