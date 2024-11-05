Flowforma Unveils AI-Powered Copilot: Transforming Process Automation With Instant Workflow Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FlowForma , the company dedicated to empowering business and IT teams to rapidly automate processes, is thrilled to announce the launch of FlowForma Copilot, an innovative addition designed to fast-track process like never before.FlowForma Copilot: Your AI-Powered Process Automation AssistantFlowForma Copilot is designed to help organizations accelerate their process automation journey by empowering process builders to create workflows faster than ever before, reducing the time it takes to design and configure a process from hours to minutes. This Copilot harnesses the power of Agentic AI, empowering users to take control of their automation efforts with unprecedented ease and intelligence.“With FlowForma Copilot, process automation has never been easier. In a world where organizations face significant skills shortages and more business users want to digitalize, FlowForma Copilot accelerates how quickly process owners can map out and complete a draft of their workflow, bringing immediate value,” commented Gerard Newman, CTO at FlowForma.What Is FlowForma Copilot?FlowForma Copilot is a business process assistant powered by Generative AI, always on hand to answer process-related questions and guide automation journeys. With the integration of the Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) model, the platform seamlessly blends FlowForma data and schemas with the standard AI knowledge base, enabling richer, context-aware process definitions. This approach turbo-boosts time to value, empowering customers with faster, more intelligent automation and decision-making.FlowForma Copilot intelligently responds to instructions by suggesting process steps and identifying key information to be collected at each step. Once tailored to your needs, FlowForma Copilot builds a working process in seconds, drawing from its extensive knowledge base of processes.How Will It Benefit Process Creators?.Providing inspiration: Identifying typical processes that can be automated..Accelerating builds: Rapidly scaffolding out processes which can be adjusted to specific needs in minutes, reducing the time spent gathering process information.Speed and precision: By simply telling Copilot what process to build, including key steps and questions, users receive a fully outlined process framework within seconds..Multi-language natural language capability: Users can describe workflows and automation steps in their preferred language, allowing Copilot to interpret and construct processes seamlessly in one or multiple languages.How It Works:.Step 1: Ask Copilot for information on a process you want to automate.Step 2: Review the response and adjust using straight-forward natural language instructions.Step 3: Instruct Copilot to create a working process skeleton ready for further logic and customizationFlowForma Copilot delivers powerful benefits for process creators that ultimately save organizations time and reduces costs. In the coming months, FlowForma will roll out new enhancements for process builders and end users, including voice commands, interactive prompts and Agentic AI-driven automation that intelligently configures rules for enhanced workflows."I'm incredibly excited about the launch of FlowForma Copilot and our AI roadmap for the coming months. FlowForma is poised to capitalize on the next wave of agentic and event-driven AI workflows, stay tuned for more transformative releases,” said John Murphy, CEO FlowForma.Version 8: Modern SharePoint Integration for Enhanced PerformanceIn addition to FlowForma Copilot, FlowForma is proud to announce Version 8 of its Process Automation platform, now running on Modern SharePoint. This release moves beyond the SharePoint add-in framework, offering quicker installations, faster performance, and a more streamlined experience for users.Now is the perfect time to see the FlowForma platform in action. Contact their team for a demonstration and discover how Copilot can elevate your automation and AI strategy.Supporting Resources:.To discover more about FlowForma Copilot, watch the video:.To access a free 14-day trial visit:.To learn more book a demo:About FlowFormaFlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM (Business Process Management) space with an innovative approach to developing award-winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding. FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 300,000 users across Europe, America, and Asia Pacific.

