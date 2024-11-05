Liquid Masterbatch Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 19.2 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surging Consumer Preference for Eco-Friendly and Lightweight Products Driving Liquid Masterbatch Growth

Rockville, MD , Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Liquid Masterbatch Market estimated to be valued at US$ 11.78 billion in 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

Liquid masterbatches are a type of plastic compound that is dissolved in a solvent and then extruded through a small opening, similar to a spinneret. The liquid is propelled through the hole under pressure and solidifies into thread-like structures. Once taken away from the spinneret and allowed to cool, these threads can be cut into pellets or other desired shapes.

This substance, which comes in liquid and solid forms, is used to enhance the antistatic, antifog, antilocking, UV stabilizing, and flame-retardant qualities of polymers while also adding color. A variety of carrier polymers are favored in addition to the product for use in injection molding and extrusion procedures.

Need for color and functional additives in a variety of applications is driving the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the worldwide market for liquid masterbatches is expanding due to consumers' desire for eco-friendly and lightweight products.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:







Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global liquid masterbatch market is set to reach US$ 11.78 billion in 2024.

Demand for liquid masterbatches is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Demand for plasticizers or PVC is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% through the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 28.6% share of the global market in 2024.

“One of the main factors projected to drive the global liquid masterbatch market during the forecast period is the replacement of metal by plastics in the end-use sectors, such as automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer products, and packaging,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Liquid Masterbatch Market:

Cabot Corporation | Tosaf | Avient | Clariant | Americhem | BASF SE | Ferro-Plast Srl | A. Schulman | RTP CO.

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Masterbatch Solutions in Manufacturing:

Increasing awareness of sustainability concerns and pressing environmental challenges are leading to a rise in the demand for environmentally friendly masterbatch solutions. There is an evident trend in the manufacturing sector toward the search for sustainable alternatives as governments, businesses, and consumers become aware of the need to implement ecologically responsible practices.

Potential environmental benefits of liquid masterbatches are one of the main reasons for their popularity. Liquid masterbatches may have advantages over their solid counterparts in terms of decreased energy costs related to production and lower carbon footprints. Liquid masterbatches may be made with fewer raw materials, which would make the production cycle more resource-efficient and sustainable.

Ampacet announced the release of PET UVA in June 2023. This masterbatch protects the food within the packaging from damaging UV rays, prolonging its shelf life and minimizing waste. UVA in PP and PE is also provided by the firm.



Liquid Masterbatch Market News:

Cabot Corporation introduced the PLASBLAK XP6801D black masterbatch in November 2020. By removing the usual trade-off between colour and mechanical qualities, this novel formulation, which is based on styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN), successfully meets the needs of the styrenics industry.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid masterbatch market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (additives, mineral oils, phthalates, plasticizers or PVC, polyurethane, resins), color (black, white), and end use (packaging, aerospace, marine, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, construction, consumer products), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Segmentation of Liquid Masterbatch Market Research:



By Product Type :



Additives



Mineral Oils



Phthalates



Plasticizers or PVC



Polyurethane

Resins

By Color :



Black

White

By End Use :



Packaging



Aerospace



Marine



Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals



Electronics & Electricals



Construction Consumer Products

Check out More Related Studies Published by

Rubber Additives Market : Worldwide revenue from the sales of rubber additives market is estimated to stand at US$ 3.91 billion in 2024 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2034.

Fertilizer Additives Market : Worldwide demand for fertilizer additives accounts for a market valuation of US$ 3.34 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2033-end. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), the global fertilizer additives market is projected to rise at 3.4% CAGR.

Gasoline Additives Market: The gasoline additives market enjoys a significant portion in the overall fuel additives marketplace which involves gasoline additives, diesel additives, etc. Gasoline additives can be fundamentally differentiated from the gasoline blending components on the basis of concentrations.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market : Reaching a valuation of US$ 1.39 billion in 2023, the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market is forecasted to expand at 3.7% CAGR over the next ten years to attain a revenue of US$ 2.01 billion by the end of 2033.

Chelating Resins Market : The global chelating resins market is valued at US$ 447.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 773.8 million by 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog