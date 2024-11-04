Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Corwin Automotive Group In The Purchase Of Groove Honda In Colorado Springs, CO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, has recently completed another successful transaction in the Colorado automotive in representing Corwin Automotive Group in the purchase of Groove Honda in Colorado Springs. The dealership will operate under the new name of Corwin Honda.

Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, and Mike Sims, president of Pinnacle, facilitated the transaction. Pinnacle has facilitated multiple transactions for Corwin throughout their longstanding relationship.

"The Corwin family and Dan Wilson have built one of the best auto groups in the country," said Sims. "Their commitment to doing business the right way has made them a great partner in transactions and they are highly regarded by their OEM partners. Each transaction we have completed with them has resulted in the other side saying they were excellent to deal with."

"Honda in Colorado Springs is a unique opportunity for us to expand in a market we love with a brand we believe in," said Dan Wilson, CFO and Partner of Corwin. "This is a great opportunity for our company as we continue to look for outstanding opportunities like this one."

"Mike has been great to work with over the years. As a growing organization, he understands the markets, brands, and metrics we are interested in. He also knows that when he brings us a deal, we will give him a thumbs up or down in a reasonable timeframe so he and the sellers are not put on hold. As we continue to grow, it's important to have this partnership, and it takes a team like Pinnacle to set expectations for both sides to help produce a smooth transaction. We look forward to doing more deals with Mike and Pinnacle," said Wilson.

"With more than 60 years of combined experience, Pinnacle conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided us for the last three decades," said Scrivner. "We continue to utilize our industry knowledge to serve as trusted advisors for our clients, helping them achieve their goals as buyers or sellers."

The Pinnacle team has completed over 750 transactions, including numerous transactions in Colorado. Pinnacle represented Lithia Motors in the purchase of Ferrari of Denver, John Elway Dealership Group in the purchase of Bentley and Lotus of Denver, and Autostar Automotive Group in the purchase of Subaru and Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Silverthorne, CO. Pinnacle has also represented Piercey Automotive Group in the sale of their Honda store in Colorado Springs, Dave Solon in the sale of his Kia dealership in Grand Junction, and David McDavid in the sale of Honda of Glenwood Springs to Phil Long Automotive Group.

Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made them stand out in the automotive brokerage industry for the last 30 years.

