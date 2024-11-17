Jordan's Position Helps Maintain UNRWA's Operations-Says Media Advisor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

November 17 (Petra) - The Advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, said Jordan's position, which "strongly" supports the agency, constitutes a "bulwark" against attempts to affects its operations, the latest of which were the Israeli Knesset bills targeting its activities.Abu Hasna valued King Abdullah II's stance in defending the issue of Palestinian refugees in all regional and international forums, and the "pioneering" role of Jordanian diplomacy, noting that Jordan is the largest host country for Palestinian refugees on its territory.In a statement to "Petra" Sunday, he said the set of laws approved by the Israeli Knesset are dangerous and unprecedented in the relationship of a UN member state and UNRWA, as the largest international organization with over 30,000 employees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.Abu Hasna stressed that the implementation of these Israeli laws would halt the agency's operations in these regions, due to their vital role in providing education, health and relief services.In this regard, he noted a total of 350,000 students are enrolled in UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, emplying 18,000 workers.