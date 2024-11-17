Forum On National Strategy For Older Persons Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 17 (Petra) -- Participants in a forum on the national strategy on older persons said Sunday that and social protection, including integrated care for the elderly, helps meet the goals and standards of social cohesion.In their discussion of the national strategy on older persons 2025-2030, entitled "Social Protection and Financial Security for Older Persons", they pointed to the need to improve social life of this group, enhance economic empowerment and provide them with comprehensive to guarantee their dignity.Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa said at the opening session, organized by the National Council for Family Affairs in cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), that Jordan is one of the leading countries in providing quality services to older persons, including protection, care and social security."We seek to introduce sectoral policies for social groups, including older persons, in this strategy that aligns with the three paths of the modernization vision: political, economic and administrative, within their own executive and financial plans," she said.For his part, National Council for Family Affairs Secretary General Mohammad Miqdadi, noted that older persons are a key priority under the directives of their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah to achieve a balanced standard of living for all groups.Sara Salman, ESCWA Population Affairs Officer, said the rapid demographic shift in the Arab region requires strategies, policies and executive frameworks to protect and care for older persons, noting that Jordan is one of the countries to provide quality services to them.Social Security Corporation Director General Mohammad Tarawneh said older persons had been incorporated early on into the insurance umbrella and special care packages such as diseases and work injuries.