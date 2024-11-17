PM, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 17 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Sunday discussed prospects for enhancing Jordanian-Qatari relations and developments in the region.During the talks at the Prime Minister's office, they emphasized the importance of building on the "historical and brotherly strategic relations" between the two countries and enhancing bilateral cooperation under the directives of King Abdullah II and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.A key focus of the meeting was cementing joint cooperation in various economic, trade, investment and development fields, where Hassan pointed to mega projects Jordan will carry out in such vital sectors as water, transport, railways and infrastructure, within the economic modernization vision.The prime ministers underlined the importance of regular meetings of the Joint Higher and Trade Committees and maximize bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding.The meeting also tackled developments in the region and the need to intensify efforts to end the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, provide urgent and sustainable aid to "the brothers" in Gaza, and support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for continuation of its vital services to Palestinian refugees under its international mandate.Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, attended the meeting.