Public Works Minister: Master Plan To Upgrade Border Posts' Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 17 (Petra) -- of Public Works and Maher Abu Al-Saman said Sunday that the is keen on improving the infrastructure at border posts to accommodate a rising number of travelers to and from the Kingdom.In a statement during a tour of Al-Omari Border crossing with Saudi Arabia, he said the government is currently studying details and designs of a master plan to develop border crossings with neighboring countries according to priorities.The minister directed that urgent maintenance be implemented, especially yards and entrances after a briefing by the post's director, Col. Mohammad Sawaer.Sawaer said the vital crossing handled more than 3.5 million passengers in 2023, as well as the flow of goods to Gulf Arab countries.In 2014, the Public Works Ministry established a passports and customs building, a civil defense center, a services building, a clinic, and carried out other infrastructure work, including yards, roads and service facilities at a cost of JD34 million.