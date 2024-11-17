Public Works Minister: Master Plan To Upgrade Border Posts' Infrastructure
Date
11/17/2024 2:01:37 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov 17 (Petra) -- Minister
of Public Works and housing
Maher Abu Al-Saman said Sunday that the government
is keen on improving the infrastructure at border posts to accommodate a rising number of travelers to and from the Kingdom.
In a statement during a tour of Al-Omari Border crossing with Saudi Arabia, he said the government is currently studying details and designs of a master plan to develop border crossings with neighboring countries according to priorities.
The minister directed that urgent maintenance be implemented, especially yards and entrances after a briefing by the post's director, Col. Mohammad Sawaer.
Sawaer said the vital crossing handled more than 3.5 million passengers in 2023, as well as the flow of goods to Gulf Arab countries.
In 2014, the Public Works Ministry established a passports and customs building, a civil defense center, a services building, a clinic, and carried out other infrastructure work, including yards, roads and service facilities at a cost of JD34 million.
MENAFN17112024000117011021ID1108894710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.