Plan Underway To Automate LTRC's Services, Says Abu Sailik
11/17/2024 2:01:44 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, and Minister
of State for Public Sector Development, Dr. Khair Abu Sailik, on Sunday checked on the Land transport
Regulatory Commission (LTRC)'s services provided to citizens, during their visit to its headquarters.
The visit reflects the government's approach to maintain field contact with public institutions to identify the necessary development areas to provide better services to citizens and raise efficiency and performance of the Kingdom's public sector institutions, according to a joint statement.
During their tour, the two ministers were briefed on the LTRC's services and their different schedules and listened to citizens' feedback on challenges facing service recipients.
Tahtamouni, who is also Chairman of the LTRC's Board of Directors, urged Ministry of Public Sector Development to engage in raising the level of services provided to Jordanian citizens, which would alleviate the challenges facing the LTRC and identify the required improvement.
Dr. Abu Sailik said the visit eyed to provide technical and financial support to develop and automate procedures and services provided to citizens and operators, stressing the need to keep pace with all technological developments and digital transformation.
