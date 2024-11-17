Qatarneh Receives EU Report On Jordan's Last Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) - Secretary General of the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Majed Qatarneh, on Sunday received Vice President of the European Parliament and Head of the Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Jordan, ?eljana Zovko, who submitted the final report of the EU mission to observe the Kingdom's parliamentary elections, held last September 10.During the meeting, Qatarneh praised the EU's efforts in monitoring the Kingdom's parliamentary and its keenness to follow up on the electoral process in all its stages.Qatarneh also stressed the importance of the role of the observation missions as a lever for the integrity of the electoral process.For her part, Zovko commended Jordan's success in holding the parliamentary elections, which reflects its capability to overcome the challenges imposed by regional circumstances, primarily the war on Gaza.The two sides stressed the importance of Jordan-EU partnership relations and the need to continue the existing joint cooperation, according to a ministry statement.