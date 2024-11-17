British Envoy Visits Women's Military Training Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -British Ambassador to Jordan, Edward Oakden, and his accompanying delegation on Sunday toured the Women's Military Training Center to learn about its training programs and activities.Received by the center's director and commander, the delegation were briefed on the facility's role in training Jordanian female officers and non-commissioned officers in the Jordanian (JAF)-Arab Army, and its future visions and plans set to be implemented.The delegates toured the center's premises and departments to learn about its role in qualifying JAF's military servicewomen, which would ensure their "excellence and creativity," according to an Army statement.Wrapping up their visit, the delegation praised the center's efforts in developing the training process for the JAF's military servicewomen.