FM, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Gaza Crisis, Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 17 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional issues.The two officials explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Qatar in line with the directives of King Abdullah II and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.During the meeting, they underscored the urgent need to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and to mitigate the ongoing humanitarian crisis. They emphasized the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and rejecting any attempts to undermine its role, which would exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians.Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and urged the international community to act immediately to alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in northern Gaza caused by Israel's restrictions on aid entry.The ministers reiterated that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital remains the only path to lasting security and peace in the region.Safadi expressed appreciation for Qatar's efforts, in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, to negotiate a prisoner exchange deal that could pave the way for a permanent ceasefire.Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed stressed the necessity of stopping the aggression on Gaza, addressing the humanitarian disaster, and launching initiatives to achieve a comprehensive and just peace based on the two-state solution.Additionally, they reiterated their countries' support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and stability, calling for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and an immediate and permanent ceasefire.