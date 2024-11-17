JFDA: Food Tracing Guidelines Key To Enhance Jordan's Food Security
11/17/2024 2:01:36 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -Jordan's food tracing instructions for 2024 aim to enhance the relevant regulatory system and provide "accurate" information about food Stocks
and the supply
chain, Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Dr. Nizar Mhaidat, said.
According to a JFDA statement Sunday, Mhaidat noted these tracing guidelines would enhance the speedy response to any health
risks, which may threaten consumer safety, boost food safety and security in circulation, and increase confidence in products locally and internationally, in line with export requirements to the European Union and the United States.
Noting the economic impacts of implementing these tips, he said this effort would open new export markets for Jordanian food products, increase product exports to global markets, and enhance their competitiveness, which would "positively" reflect on the local economy.
Furthermore, he called on supporting the Kingdom's food establishments and factories by enhancing reliability of the Jordanian product.
The tracing procedures are an essential part of the health measures contained in Food Law No. 30 of 2015, which require Jordan's food establishments to implement these steps, in accordance with the provisions of Article (3/A/17).
