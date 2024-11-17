King Receives European Union Election Observation Mission Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 17 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday received Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission Zeljana Zovko.During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty said Jordan is moving ahead with modernization despite regional challenges.The King added that the recent parliamentary are the first step in a three-phase modernization plan aimed at promoting platform-based partisan action and increasing youth and women engagement.His Majesty commended the EU's efforts in monitoring the electoral process, as well as its ongoing support for Jordan's development efforts across various fields.The meeting also covered regional developments, efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, and international efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.For her part, the EU chief observer praised Jordan's political modernization efforts, including conducting elections for the 20th House of Representatives.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Independent Election Commission President Musa Maaytah, and EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas attended the meeting.