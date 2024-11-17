19Th Edition Of King Abdullah II Award For Physical Fitness Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karamah, November 17 (Petra) - The of Education on Sunday held the launching ceremony of King Abdullah II Award for Physical Fitness, in its 19th edition for the academic year 2024/2025, at the Edifice of Martyrs of the Battle of Karameh Permanent Scout Camp in Southern Shuna.A total of 850,000 participants from all the Kingdom's private and military and students from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) are expected to take part in the prize competitions countrywide.Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Ministry's Director of Educational Activities, Dr. Ajmal Tuwaiqat, said the award, which was launched in 2005, comes as a Royal initiative to support and assist school students.Tuwaiqat also called for supporting efforts to disseminate the culture of sports activities that open up horizons of competition for Jordanian students' creativity.Closing the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of educational officials and students, Tuwaiqat lit the torch to announce launch of the award competitions.