Apogee Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced that members of management will participate at the following investor conferences.

Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time: 3:30 a.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats and presentations will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company's most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit .

