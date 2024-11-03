MBRF to participate in 43rd edition of Sharjah International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – 1 November 2024 - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), which is scheduled to be held at the Sharjah Expo Centre from 6 to 17 November 2024. The event will be held under the slogan “It Starts with a Book.”

MBRF’s participation in the event, which caters as a unique hub and key source of knowledge and literature in the region, underscores its constant efforts to build networks and promote intellectual and knowledge communication. This dedication reflects the MBRF’s commitment to bolstering creative engagements with different parties and innovative minds across the fields of knowledge, science, and literature.

Through its active involvement, MBRF seeks to shed light on its knowledge projects and initiatives as well as showcasing its publications focusing on different fields of knowledge. Furthermore, it will offer a platform for creators participating in the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) workshops specializing in the various areas of literary arts.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Our participation in SIBF 2024 aligns with our unwavering commitment to supporting local, regional, and international knowledge events. Moreover, it reflects our belief in the pivotal role played by such events in accelerating knowledge development and facilitating intellectual exchange across the globe.”

H.E. bin Huwaireb added: “Over the past decades, SIBF has gained momentum and intellectual significance at both regional and global levels. It holds a key role in offering intellectual forums for constructive discussion that address facets of the knowledge renaissance and strategies to improve efforts to develop, disseminate, and promote its widespread benefits through experience sharing, opinion sharing, and identifying emerging trends. In addition, SIBF highlights the contributions of human intellect in the domains of knowledge, science, and literature, among others.”

During the event, the MBRF’s pavilion will host a wide range of intellectual and knowledge programs. In addition, it will conduct a series of workshops and panel discussions under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ and DIPW. The pavilion will also set the stage for book launches and engaging discussions between authors, creative minds from various fields, and readers.

SIBF 2024 will showcase a wide array of books and literary works and host over 400 cultural events with the participation of prominent writers and authors to encourage reading, reinforcing its position as one of the largest annual book fairs in the world.

The event attracts more than 1,420 publishing houses and over two million visitors every year at the Sharjah Expo Centre. It presents a unique opportunity for book lovers to acquire their favorite books in 210 languages worldwide.





