Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wireless POS Terminal Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wireless pos terminal market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.7 billion in 2023 to $13.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of mobile devices, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions, need for flexibility and mobility in payment transactions, rise in internet penetration, increasing need for regulatory compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wireless POS Terminal Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wireless pos terminal market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption of contactless payment systems, increasing demand for wireless pos terminals in emerging economies, advancements in biometric technology, growing popularity of mobile wallets, increasing focus on enhancing customer experience.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Wireless POS Terminal Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Wireless POS Terminal Market

An increase in demand for contactless payments is expected to propel the growth of the wireless POS terminal market going forward. Contactless payment refers to a wireless financial transaction in which the customer authorizes monetary compensation for purchase by moving a security token near the vendor's point of sale (PoS) reader. These terminals allow businesses to accept payments via various contactless methods, such as NFC (Near Field Communication) and mobile wallets, offering customers a seamless and secure payment experience.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Wireless POS Terminal Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Elavon Inc., VeriFone Inc., Fiserv Inc., PAX Global Technology Limited, NCR Corporation, iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd., CEGID GROUP SA, Squirrel Systems, Castle Advanced Technologies And Systems Private Limited, Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd., Emerge Mobile (Pty) Ltd., Equinox Payments LLC, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L. P., Nce Corporation (s) Pte. Ltd., Micros Systems Inc., Miura Systems Ltd., Ingenico SA, First Data Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., BBPOS(Stripe Inc. ), Oracle Corporation, Winpos Group AB, BITEL TECHNOLOGIES Ltd., CitiXsys- Ivend reatil, Posiflex Technology Inc., NEC Corporation, SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, QVS Software Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in the Wireless POS Terminal Market?

Major companies operating in the wireless POS terminal market are developing new all-in-one wireless POS terminals to gain a competitive edge in the market. All-in-one wireless POS terminals are compact devices that combine multiple functions, such as payment processing, inventory management, and sales tracking, into a single wireless system for streamlined point-of-sale operations.

How Is The Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Portable Countertop and PIN Pad, mPOS, Smart POS, Mini POS, Smart Mobile Dongle

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Technology: NFC Terminal, Non-NFC Terminal

4) By Application: Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse or Distribution, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wireless POS Terminal Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wireless POS Terminal Market Definition

A wireless POS terminal refers to functions similarly to a wired terminal but with the extra flexibility of accepting payments in non-traditional settings. A point-of-sale (POS) terminal is a piece of hardware used in retail establishments to handle card payments. Hardware includes inbuilt software for reading magnetic strips on credit and debit cards. The wireless POS terminals are used for processing card payments at retail locations.

Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wireless pos terminal market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless pos terminal market size, wireless pos terminal market drivers and trends, wireless pos terminal market major players and wireless pos terminal market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Global Market Report 2024



Digital Payments Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.