Wesco International Announces Agreement To Acquire Ascent, A Premier Provider Of Data Center Facility Management Services

today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Ascent LLC., a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and a premier provider of data center facility management services for a cash-free, debt-free purchase price of $185 million.

Ascent, known for its specialized data center facility and property management services, has $115 million in trailing twelve-month sales and a 30% three-year sales compound annual growth rate. Ascent delivers solutions for every aspect of mission critical data center operations and infrastructure – from next generation AI data center design and builds all the way through the operations and maintenance life cycle. Their services include liquid cooling design and implementation, facility-wide maintenance, critical systems repairs, emergency services, and management of third-party maintenance workflows. In addition, Ascent's proprietary Navigator platform provides an integrated client dashboard designed to support critical data center infrastructure and facilities.

"This services-based acquisition strengthens our leading data center solutions portfolio for our customers," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco. "In addition to site operations, Ascent's engineering expertise and professional services further enhance our solutions that span the entire lifecycle of the data center."

"With more than 330 employees in the United States and Canada, Ascent's strong team, innovative technology, and extensive customer base make it an ideal pairing with Wesco Data Center Solutions. This acquisition will allow us to further extend our end-to-end service offerings - including advanced liquid cooling solutions - in collaboration with our supplier and contractor partners to meet the demands of the rapidly growing data center market," said Bill Geary, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter following customary regulatory approval.

