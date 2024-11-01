Prime Minister Visits Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday toured Milipol Qatar 2024, the global event for homeland security and safety, organized by the of Interior at the Doha and Center over three days, under the theme 'Technology in the Service of Security.' His Excellency was accompanied during the tour by Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He toured the exhibition pavilions and viewed the latest equipment, devices, services and innovative systems offered by the exhibiting companies in the field of internal security and defense. He was briefed of the characteristics of the new security systems, their tasks and advanced technologies.