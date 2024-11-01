Prime Minister Visits Milipol Qatar 2024
Date
11/1/2024 4:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday toured Milipol Qatar 2024, the global event for homeland security and safety, organized by the Ministry of Interior at the Doha exhibition and convention Center over three days, under the theme 'Technology in the Service of Security.' His Excellency was accompanied during the tour by Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He toured the exhibition pavilions and viewed the latest equipment, devices, services and innovative systems offered by the exhibiting companies in the field of internal security and defense. He was briefed of the characteristics of the new security systems, their tasks and advanced technologies.
MENAFN01112024000063011010ID1108840715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.