Qatar Records QR17.7Bn Surplus Of Foreign Merchandise Trade In September 2024

Doha: The National Planning Council (NPC) has released preliminary figures of the value of exports of domestic goods, re-exports, and imports for September 2024.

In a statement recently, NPC reported that in September 2024, the total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) amounted to around QR27.6bn, showing a decrease of 5.7 percent compared to September 2023, and a decrease of 7.9 percent compared to August 2024.

On other hand, the imports of goods in September 2024 amounted to roughly QR9.9bn, showing an increase of 4.9 percent compared to September 2023, and a decrease by 2.8 percent compared to August 2024.

In September 2024, the foreign merchandise trade balance, which represents the difference between total exports and imports, showed a surplus of QR17.7bn almost, i.e., a decrease of about QR2.13bn or 10.7 percent compared to September 2023, and a decrease by about QR2.08bn or 10.5 percent compared to August 2024.

The year on year (September 2024 vs. September 2023) decrease in total exports was mainly due to lower exports of Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (LNG, condensates, propane, butane, etc.) reaching QR16.7bn (approximately) in September 2024, i.e. decrease of 0.1 percent, petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (crude), reaching about QR3.7bn, decrease by 31.3 percent.

Additionally, in September 2024, China was at the top of the countries of destination of Qatar's exports with close to QR 5.6bn, a share of 20.3 percent of total exports, followed by South Korea with almost QR3bn and a share of 10.8 percent, and India with about QR2.9bn, a share of 10.4 percent.

Year on year (September 2024 vs. September 2023), the group 'Parts of Balloons Etc; Parts of Aircraft; Spacecraft Etc' was at the top of the imported group of commodities, with QR0.4bn, showing a decrease of 10.6 percent.