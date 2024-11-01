Qatar Museums Unveils First-Ever Retrospective Of Ellsworth Kelly In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums yesterday unveiled Ellsworth Kelly at 100, a landmark honouring the extraordinary seven-decade career of the late Ellsworth Kelly, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Organised by Glenstone Museum, Maryland, USA, and showcased by M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion, and technology, the retrospective commemorates what would have been Kelly's 100th birthday and is the first major survey of his work in the MENASA region. The exhibition is on view through February 25, 2025.



The opening was inaugurated by Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani accompanied by Emily Rales, Director of Glenstone Museum.

Ellsworth Kelly at 100 features nearly 70 works, offering a comprehensive exploration of his career, spanning a wide range of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, and works on paper. Known for his minimalist approach and profound use of colour and form, Kelly's work has left a lasting impact on the art world. Along with the artworks from Glenstone's collection, the exhibition also features key loans from prestigious institutions, including Centre Pompidou, Paris; Foundation Louis Vuitton, Paris; National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia Museum of Art; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Art Institute of Chicago; Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, making it one of the most comprehensive retrospectives of Kelly's work in recent years.

The exhibition marks a significant milestone in Qatar's cultural landscape, as it introduces Kelly's iconic works to the region for the first time. The presentation is a continuation of Kelly's centennial celebrations, which began with the exhibition's debut at Glenstone Museum in 2023, followed by a successful presentation at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris. The exhibition in Doha is part of the legacy of the Qatar–USA 2021 Year of Culture, highlighting the continued cultural collaboration between the two nations.