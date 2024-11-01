Unstable Weather Conditions Forecast Until Sunday - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra)-- The Kingdom is still experiencing an unstable weather conditions, on Friday, with clouds appearing at varying heights and sporadic showers of rain predicted in different parts of the north, center, and east of the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.It is also anticipated that the afternoon rain will occasionally be heavy, particularly in the north and east of the Kingdom, while the southern regions will experience sunny weather with moderate northeasterly winds.The weather department warns of the risk of afternoon torrential rains, particularly in the Kingdom's north and east, low horizontal visibility occasionally due to dust raised in the Badia regions, and the risk of slipping on rain-soaked roads.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius, and a low of 12 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 30 degrees during the day, sliding to 18 degrees at night.