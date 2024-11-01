Minister Of Culture Inaugurates Freej Art And Design Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated the first edition of the Freej Art and Design Festival, organized by the of Culture at the permanent Darb Al Saai site in the Umm Salal area.

The event was attended by several esteemed ministers, ambassadors accredited to the state, along with a gathering of intellectuals, artists, and representatives.

The festival, which runs until Nov. 6, aims to celebrate Qatars contemporary art scene, foster connections, and create an interactive for artists to highlight diverse artistic expressions. It also seeks to enrich Qatars cultural landscape, aiming to establish itself as a global platform celebrating artistic creativity, cultural exchange, and dialogue between artists and audiences.

The Minister toured various festival sections, visiting artist studios and the Arabian Illuminations exhibit, which features Qatari and Arab galleries. He also inaugurated a prominent exhibition showcasing works by the pioneering Qatari artist Youssef Ahmed.

The Arabian Illuminations exhibition brings together artists from diverse backgrounds, each with a unique visual identity, representing various artistic paths, including both late and contemporary artists continuing the journey.

Additionally, HE the minister attended the launch of a book titled Through the Eyes of Qatari Art, produced in a deluxe edition, at a special session on the main stage.

In a statement, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali Al Maadid explained that the cultural season launched by the ministry, beginning with the Freej Art and Design Festival, is intended to establish an interactive platform for intellectuals, creatives, artists, poets, and the public, fostering productive cultural dialogue that supports the state's cultural development efforts.

He noted that the Freej Art and Design Festival attracts the general public and those interested in art and cultural creativity by offering a diverse range of events, exhibitions, and workshops that directly contribute to enhancing and enriching the cultural scene in Qatar through building bridges between artists and audiences.

Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali emphasized that the festival is an opportunity to showcase the talents of artists from Qatar and abroad, supporting young, talented creators through the exchange of artistic skills and experiences.

HE Iraqs Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Dr. Ahmed Al Fakkak Al Badrani expressed that the Freej Art and Design Festival serves as a cultural platform benefiting all visitors, highlighting the festivals focus on training children and youth in various cultural activities that reflect diverse aspects of cultural life.

He noted that Qatars cultural experience is pioneering in the Arab world, serving as a bridge between Qatar's past and its future, and praised the significant progress Qatar has achieved across political, cultural, artistic, and various other fields.

The Iraqi minister acknowledged the cultural collaboration between Qatar and Iraq, which he stated is longstanding, noting that many creative Iraqi artists reside in Qatar.

HE Chair of the Education, Culture, and Sports Committee in the Shura Council Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan, emphasized that art is the highest form of human expression, accessible to all and closest to peoples hearts. He praised the Ministry of Culture's efforts in ensuring that all forms of visual art, including surrealism, classicism, and others, have a place, alongside its support for all types of art.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), he noted that the name Al Freej holds deep meaning and emotional significance for Qataris, especially in the 1960s and 1970s, when the narrow alleys reflected close human connections. He highlighted that artist Youssef Ahmed's exhibition genuinely captures this spirit, aiming to show that the path to global recognition and high art can only be achieved through deep-rooted localism, paired with the artists advanced imagination.

In a speech at the launch of the book Through the Eyes of Qatari Art, Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi, noted that the event celebrates the addition of a new title to the art library, immortalizing the journeys and experiences of pioneering visual artists, creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

Al Dulaimi affirmed the Ministrys commitment to fostering an environment conducive to creativity and innovation in culture and arts, explaining that art transcends creative activity.

He added that the book was a unique artistic and creative innovation in the realm of publications and documentation, incorporating QR Code technology that allows readers to get closer to the artists by viewing videos of them discussing their art and experiences.

The book showcases the experiences of pioneering artists, including Jassim Zaini, Hassan Al Mulla, Wafiqa Sultan, Youssef Ahmed, Ali Hassan, Salman Al Malik, the late artist Youssef Al Sharif, the late Dr. Wafa Al Hamad, and Mohammed Al Atiq.

In a statement to QNA, artist Youssef Ahmed expressed that the Freej Art and Design Festival is a major project that artists have dreamed of for the past fifty years. He shared that his personal exhibition is part of the festival and is set in a house with traditional Qatari design, featuring open courtyards, a guest entrance, and another entrance for the family.

Ahmed noted that the narrow lanes and alleys captivate him visually, especially the play of light and shadow on the walls and streets, as light is visually stimulating for an artist.

The festival features 19 different bodies, with four art exhibitions, theatrical performances, a workshop, cultural seminars, and childrens art workshops, as well as art studios. The event includes several sections such as Art House, Art and Inspiration, Theater Performances, Old Times Street, and Courtyard.

The Freej Art and Design Festival serves as a platform celebrating art and creativity, bringing together over 100 local and international artists and designers, showcasing a wide array of artistic styles, enriching Qatars art and cultural scene.

