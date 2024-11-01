Qatar Gains Full Membership Into Gobal Privacy Assembly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Cybersecurity Agency announced that the State of Qatar has achieved full membership in the Global Privacy Assembly.

This announcement was made during the 46th Annual of the Assembly, held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2024, in Jersey, United Kingdom.

The National Data Privacy Office, affiliated with the National Cybersecurity Agency, said today that the transition from observer to full membership enhances Qatar's role on the international stage as a supporter of data protection principles.

The National Data Privacy Office expressed pride in this achievement, which places Qatar among the leading nations globally in this field and strengthens its efforts to exchange expertise with international organizations to develop effective policies and strategies for protecting personal data privacy.

This achievement also marks an additional step in Qatar's path toward achieving its 2030 vision, which aims to build a secure and prosperous digital society.

The National Office oversees the implementation of Law No. 13 of 2016 related to the protection of personal data privacy, which contributes to ensuring digital rights for individuals in the country by establishing necessary controls and appropriate guidelines for the secure handling of personal data.

It also works to enhance Qatar's contribution as an active member in relevant regional and global forums.

