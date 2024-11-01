Milipol Qatar 2024 Conference Concludes With The Participation Of 42 Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 15th session of the Milipol Qatar 2024 and concluded, which was held over three days at the Doha Exhibition and Center under the theme of "Technology in the Service of Security," with the participation of 42 countries.

Chairman of the Milipol Qatar 2024 Committee Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al-Thani, , said in a press conference held Thursday that since 1996, Milipol Qatar has achieved remarkable growth, as it is keen to display the latest innovations and technologies in the field of security, and discuss various security issues.

He added that the event witnessed many and discussions over the course of three days, with many record numbers being recorded, noting that the total deals signed on the sidelines of the exhibition amounted to QR 842,013,218.

He pointed out that 360 people from official delegations, including dignitaries from 42 countries, participated, indicating the status and importance of the exhibition on the global level, adding that the exhibition attracted 255 exhibitors from 26 countries, and international participation represented 70 percent of the exhibitors, and the number of visitors and participants in the exhibition and conference reached 14,500 visitors.

The Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee said that the 15th session witnessed the organization of the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence for Homeland Security and Safety Technology, where the conference sessions achieved great success, with the participation of 20 speakers, and the conference resulted in a set of recommendations that will be transferred to the competent authorities.

Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al-Thani explained that the seminars accompanying the exhibition lasted for three days and included 15 seminars that addressed various security issues, including cybersecurity, civil defense, and securing airports and borders.

The exhibition area reached 23 thousand square meters, in addition to the outdoor display area where the fleet of cars of the Ministry of Interior was displayed.

He announced that the 16th edition of Milipol Qatar will be held from Oct. 20 to 22, 2026. For his part, Yann Jonot, who serves as CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol International Exhibition Network said that the exhibition represents a great opportunity to meet decision-makers in the sector, which enhances accessibility and building relationships.

The strong participation of official delegations and exhibitors in this session confirms the early interest and solid position that Milipol Qatar has established in the region.

