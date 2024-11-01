Deputy PM Meets Turkiye's National Defense Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met yesterday with Minister of National Defense of Turkiye H E Yasar Guler and his accompanying delegation, currently on a visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, as well as cooperation between the two sides, and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Amiri Naval Forces H E Major General (Navy) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti; Commander of the Military Forces H E Major General Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hajri; Commander of the Joint Special Forces H E Major General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah; Deputy Commander of the Amiri Air Force

H E Major General Ghanem Abdulhadi Al Shahwani; and Qatari Military Attaché to the Republic of Turkiye H E Major General Mohammed bin Rashid Al Shahwani along with a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.